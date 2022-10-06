2 Bristol City players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Bristol City will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend in the Championship when they head to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham City.

The Robins were forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Coventry City on Tuesday as they failed to break down their opponents at Ashton Gate.

Whereas the likes of Tommy Conway, Andreas Weimann and Dan Bentley are set to play a major role for Nigel Pearson’s side during the remainder of the campaign, some of the other members of their squad may find it difficult to force their way into the starting eleven in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Bristol City players who could really do with a loan move away in January…

Stefan Bajic

Signed by the Robins in the summer transfer window, Bajic would have been hoping to provide Bentley with some competition for the goalkeeping position during the opening stages of the season.

However, the 20-year-old sustained a wrist injury ahead of the new term and has only recently made a full recovery from this issue.

Currently being utilised at youth level by the Robins, Bajic has yet to be named in a match-day squad for a senior fixture due to the presence of Max O’Leary.

If Bajic is unable to overtake O’Leary in the pecking order between now and January, he ought to seek a loan move away from City as he could further his development by featuring in a lower division.

Sam Bell

Another player who could benefit from a temporary spell away from Ashton Gate is Sam Bell.

When you consider that the Robins are currently able to turn to the likes of Weimann, Conway, Nahki Wells and Antoine Semenyo for inspiration, it is hardly a surprise that Bell has yet to make a Championship appearance this season.

Unlikely to make inroads at senior level for City during the remainder of the campaign, a loan move to a team who are willing to play him week-in week-out is exactly what Bell needs at this stage of his career.

By gaining experience elsewhere, the 20-year-old may be able to boost his chances of claiming a spot in the Robins’ side next season when he returns to the club.