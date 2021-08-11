2 Bristol City players who could leave Ashton Gate before the 31st August transfer deadline

Unlike previous summers at Ashton Gate, there has been no big spending for Bristol City in the build-up to the 2021-22 Championship season.

Nigel Pearson will lead the Robins to what fans hope will be a promotion-winning season, but his transfer business so far has been mainly restricted to finding bargain buys, such as former Leicester players Andy King and Matty James.

Promising centre-back Rob Atkinson has arrived from Oxford United for ‘upwards of £1.6 million‘ but it’s been more of a clearing of the decks rather than a spending spree.

The likes of Famara Diedhiou, Liam Walsh, Jamie Paterson and many more were released at the end of the previous campaign and there could be more departures to come before the transfer window slams shut on August 31.

Let’s look at TWO City players who may end up leaving Ashton Gate before all business is done by the end of the month.

Adam Nagy

A 2019 signing from Italian side Bologna for €2.5 million, Nagy struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in his debut season but in 2020-21 he managed to find some form of consistency.

The Hungary international though has told Nigel Pearson that he wants to leave the club, and because of that admission he was not selected for the season opener with Blackpool on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract although the Robins do have the option of triggering a one-year extension – there hasn’t been any bids for the midfielder yet but you’d expect that City are looking for a club to take Nagy for a fee and it’s more likely to be abroad than it is in England.

Bristol City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Robins transfer deals from over the years

1 of 21 Nick Maynard was signed by Bristol City in the summer of 2008 for how much? (A then club-record fee) £1.75 million £2.25 million £2.5 million £1.25 million

Tomas Kalas

With players needing to be sold at Ashton Gate before any more incoming business is done, one of the more likelier exits thanks to his performances at EURO 2020 is Tomas Kalas.

The Czech Republic international was not selected against Blackpool by Pearson, which may have been a surprise to some considering he is the club’s £8 million record signing.

It’s doubtful that City will ever recoup most of that fee for the 28-year-old, however he’s still a saleable asset and if Pearson favours a partnership of Atkinson and Nathan Baker instead, then it would make sense to perhaps cash in on Kalas if the opportunity arises.