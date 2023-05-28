Ahead of the summer transfer window, Bristol City have opted to share their retained list.

As confirmed by the club's official website earlier this week, the Robins are set to part ways with four senior players when their respective contracts expire at the end of June.

As well as deciding not to offer fresh terms to James Morton, Taylor Moore and Nathan Baker, City have passed up the opportunity to keep Jay Dasilva at the club.

The left-back joined the Robins on a permanent deal on a permanent basis from Chelsea in 2018 after impressing during a loan spell at Ashton Gate.

During his time at the club, Dasilva featured on 144 occasions in all competitions.

Dasilva made his final appearance for City in their 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United last month.

Having cut ties with the 25-year-old, it will be interesting to see whether the Robins will wave goodbye to more members of their current squad in the coming months.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two City players who could follow Dasilva out of the exit door this summer.

Who could potentially leave Bristol City in the upcoming transfer window?

Alex Scott

Named as the Championship's Young Player of the Season last month, Alex Scott is unsurprisingly attracting a great deal of transfer interest from the Premier League.

A report from the Liverpool Echo last month revealed that Liverpool were monitoring the progress of the midfielder.

Meanwhile, a report from The Sun in March suggested that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a summer swoop for Scott, who is said to be valued at £25m by the Robins.

90min meanwhile have reported that Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United and Brentford have all expressed an interest in the 19-year-old.

With so many teams keeping tabs on Scott, the Robins could find it extremely difficult to retain the midfielder's services for another season.

If Scott is persuaded by one of these aforementioned clubs to step up to the Premier League, it would not be a shock if the midfielder calls time on his stint with City.

Another individual who could potentially follow in Dasilva's footsteps is Harvey Wiles-Richards.

However, instead of a permanent exit being on the cards for the goalkeeper, he could instead opt to seal a temporary move to another club.

Expected to fall down the pecking order when Stejan Bajic returns from his loan spell at Valenciennes, Wiles-Richards may need to move to a team in a lower division in order to earn the game-time he needs to develop as a player.

During the previous term, Wiles-Richards failed to make a single senior appearance for City due to the presence of Max O'Leary.

A positive stint away from the Robins could result in Wiles-Richards' contract being extended for a further 12 months, as the club possesses a clause in his current deal, which runs until the summer of 2024.