2 Bristol City players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Bristol City are going into the new season under Nigel Pearson aiming for better things.

It was a transitional campaign for the Robins as the team finished 17th in the Championship.

That standing was made to look better by virtue of financial difficulties at clubs below them in the table, such as Reading and Derby County.

But nonetheless, there is still reason for optimism going into the next season with a bright batch of young players coming through.

However, not every youngster will quite make it this time around.

Here are two City players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer…

Duncan Idehen

The 19-year old recently signed a two-year contract extension following his debut season for the club.

Two substitute appearances for the Robins marked the beginning of the youngster’s career at Ashton Gate.

But a loan move to secure greater playing time should be seen as the next step in his development.

Playing time will likely come few and far between by remaining at the club, so he should challenge himself further down the football pyramid to show Pearson that he is ready to make it with Bristol City.

Sam Bell

A loan deal with Grimsby Town last season secured Bell a position at senior level, with the midfielder still someway from breaking into Pearson’s side.

Four appearances during his time in the National League indicates that he is still in need of developing his game.

Another loan move for next season is the most obvious option for the 20-year old.

Bell needs to prove himself at a higher level if he is to make it in the EFL, with or without Bristol City.

At 20 he still has plenty of time to make it good in his career, but a loan move needs to be secured this summer in order to get the playing time to make that case concrete.