2 Bristol City players to watch out for next season

The final month or so of the Championship season has offered some positives for Bristol City to take into the summer.

The final day defeat to Huddersfield Town was admittedly a limp display but the five-game unbeaten run, including three victories and a 5-0 hammering of Hull City, showed the progress that progress is being made under Nigel Pearson.

There are still issues that clearly need to be solved – take a look at the defensive record, for example – but it does feel as though things are moving in the right direction.

As we look ahead to the off-season and beyond it the 2022/23 Championship season, we’ve highlighted two City players that you may want to look out for…

Jay Dasilva

Ahead of the January transfer window, it seemed as though Jay Dasilva’s City career was on its last legs but the defender has battled his way back into contention.

He seems to have everything you’d look for in a left-back but due to injuries and other factors, it feels like we’ve been waiting for things to finally click for the 24-year-old.

That seems to have happened over the past few months and having clearly won the trust of Pearson, Dasilva is one to watch out for next season.

If he can build on the progress he’s made in the second half of 2021/22, he could be a big player for the Robins next term.

Owura Edwards

2021/22 was a breakthrough season for Alex Scott and Robins supporters will be eagerly awaiting who the next academy player that bursts into the first team is.

21-year-old winger Owura Edwards is certainly one to keep an eye on after impressing in the latter part of the season on loan with Colchester United and scoring a magnificent goal for the U23s since his return to Bs3.

There’s a lack of pace in the City squad and that is something that Edwards has in abundance.

He may still be raw but with Pearson hinting that there won’t be much money spent this summer, the homegrown winger could offer him something different.

Edwards is unlikely to have quite the impact that Scott has this term but he is one to watch out for next season, particularly coming from the bench late in games.