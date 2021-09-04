2 Bristol City dilemmas that will be playing on Nigel Pearson’s mind over the international break

Bristol City have accumulated seven points in their opening five games this Championship season, a start that leaves them in 11th position.

Both victories for Nigel Pearson’s side have come away from Ashton Gate, as their troubled home form persists into the new campaign.

Last time out, an Andreas Weimann brace gave the travelling Robins all three points against Cardiff City in the Severnside derby, taking the Austrian’s goal tally to four already this season.

Pearson’s men host Preston North End when the Championship returns next week, before another home fixture against Luton Town the following Wednesday.

Improving their home form now becomes the ultimate priority in what remains of the campaign.

Here, we take a look at two dilemmas that will be playing on Pearson’s mind over this international break…

Integrating Nahki Wells into the side

Nahki Wells has emerged as somewhat of a talismanic figure at Bristol City since his arrival in January of last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 15 times in the league since joining The Robins, but it remains to be seen what part he is expected to play this year.

Wells is yet to start a Championship encounter this term, accumulating just 51 minutes of second-tier action in the process.

20 quiz questions about Bristol City’s 2021/22 season so far – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 1. Who did Bristol City sign Rob Atkinson from? Oxford United Cambridge United Lincoln City Blackpool

The physicality that Chris Martin brings to the front line is seemingly what Pearson has required thus far, but the four goals he scored against Hull City for the club’s U23s has acted as a gentleman reminder of his goalscoring capabilities.

Wells possesses a lot of desirable traits as a striker, but it is his attacking intelligence that causes opposing defences havoc when on the pitch.

Free agent market?

The transfer window may be closed but The Robins can recruit free agents, should they outline a weak area within the squad.

Pearson has seemingly been very content with the squad he has at his disposal for quite some time, however, should an unattached player improve the quality of the squad, then the former Leicester City manager could look to add.

The Robins saw four new arrivals touch down at Ashton Gate this summer, recruiting experience in Matty James and Andy King, whilst also bringing in youthful talent in Rob Atkinson and George Tanner.

The likes of Robbie Brady, Jordan Ibe, and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing remain free agents, players who can consistently carve out chances at Championship level.