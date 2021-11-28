2 Bristol City dilemmas facing Nigel Pearson ahead of Sheffield United match today

After bagging three points at home in midweek against Stoke City, Nigel Pearson will be hoping his Bristol City side can carry that on when they play Sheffield United later today.

The Robins currently have the 7th best away record in the division but will be hoping to halt their run of three straight defeats away from Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have blown hot and cold this season, lacking consistency in the process. They’ll be up against a Sheffield United side who may be rejuvenated after a change of managers in midweek as the Blades replaced the outgoing Slavisa Jakonovic with Paul Heckingbottom.

With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at TWO dilemmas Bristol City face when they come up against the Blades later today.

Will Pearson bring Han-Noah Massengo into the starting XI?

The former Monaco midfielder returned to the bench in midweek and will be pushing for a start against the Blades.

However, they would mean having to drop one of the three central midfielders who performed brilliantly against Stoke. Ayman Benarous and Joe Williams both put in tenacious, hard-working performances alongside matchwinner Tyreeq Bakinson as they nullified the creativity Stoke’s midfield possessed.

So, bringing in Massengo could upset that rhythm. However, Joe Williams has struggled with injuries in the past, and starting him against Sheffield United would mark his longest run of starts this season.

Pearson may opt to bring in the energetic Massengo and manage both his and Williams’ time on the pitch to ensure he gets the best out of both players.

Should Nahki Wells start?

Wells has endured a pretty frustrating season so far. He’s played just 673 minutes of football and has scored just once so far this season.

In addition to that, Bristol City have struggled for goals at times this season and are one of the worst sides in the league when it comes to averaging shots per game. So, including an additional striker may help Bristol City unlock more opportunities.

Couple this with Wells being the most natural goalscorer in the Bristol City team, he will always pose a threat. With Andi Weimann being hugely relied upon, Pearson could opt to start Wells alongside him in his place of Chris Martin.