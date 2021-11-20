2 Bristol City dilemmas facing Nigel Pearson ahead of Blackburn match today

A run of five defeats in six has seen Bristol City drop down to 18th in the Championship, although they are seven points above the bottom three.

Nevertheless, Nigel Pearson will be desperate for his side to get back to winning ways when they host Blackburn this afternoon, in what promises to be a tough fixture for the Robins.

The manner of the 3-2 defeat to Coventry City last time out, where Bristol City conceded three goals to ten men, including a last minute winner, will have hurt all connected to the club.

Therefore, Pearson will be demanding a response today, and here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the boss…

Whether to start Joe Williams

Injuries to Matty James and Andy King means the Robins are quite short in the middle of the park, but they have been boosted by the return of Joe Williams.

The midfielder has had plenty of injury issues in the past, so Pearson may be reluctant to throw him straight back into the XI, but he has acknowledged that Williams could be an important player.

It’s highly unlikely he will get 90 minutes out of the player, but it will be interesting to see if Williams starts.

Does Nahki Wells get a place in the XI?

Whilst Blackburn are tough opponents, this is still a game that Bristol City will feel they can win, so you would expect them to take a front foot approach.

With that in mind, Pearson may consider recalling Wells, who started on the bench at Coventry.

Wells hasn’t had the best season so far, but he has proven himself at this level in the past, so this could be a big game for him to get his season going.