2 Brentford players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from the club

Brentford are still firmly in the battle for the automatic promotion places in the Championship, although the last couple of results are now going to make it a real challenge for them.

Thomas Frank’s side have been struggling to make the most of some of their dominance in matches in recent weeks and convert the chances they have been creating. That suggests that the Bees might once again have to settle for a place in the play-offs. If that is to be the case they will be doing all they can to ensure that they do not end up missing out like they did to Fulham last term.

The summer will be a crucial window for the Bees whatever division they happen to be playing in, and they will need to add the right sort of additions to the squad. That will be crucial toward either preparing for the Premier League or avoiding missing out on promotion for the third year running. While of course their will be a lot of speculation around key players leaving the club.

With that in mind, here we have taken a look at TWO potential players who might be eyeing up a summer exit from the club…

Ivan Toney

This one will of course be all dependent on whether or not the Bees do go on to secure promotion to the Premier League. However, should they miss out then you would imagine that Ivan Toney will be eyeing up a move to the Premier League. That is what most would feel he deserves following his excellent form in the Championship this term, that has seen him score 28 league goals so far (Sofascore).

Toney’s form has unsurprisingly attracted the attentions of a number of clubs, the latest of who are thought to be Arsenal and Wolves. The Premier League duo are reportedly interested in taking him from the Bees having been impressed with the way he has performed in the English second tier throughout the season. Few would begrudge him a move to either club if the Bees do not go up.

“The

1 of 18 Sky Bet was the shirt sponsor was on Brentford’s kit during the 2013/14 promotion-winning season – True or false? True False

The 25-year-old is a player in a hurry having been allowed to leave Newcastle United and having to build his career starting in League One with Peterborough United. Toney is destined for the top-flight with or without his current side. Brenford will have to go up to have a chance of persuading him to stay. They are likely to make a big profit though with a £30 million valuation set.

Emiliano Marcondes

Another player who is likely to be eyeing up an exit from Brentford in the summer is Emiliano Marcondes, who has yet to commit his future to the Bees. That comes despite them having been reportedly keen to extend his deal, which is now set to expire in the next few months.

Marcondes would not be short of admirers in the summer were he to leave the club, with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers and Norwich City having been credited with an interest in him in the run-up to the winter window. However, in the end, no move materialised for him and he remained with Franks’ side for the remainder of the campaign.

The attacker has only managed to make 11 starts in the Championship so far this campaign for the Bees and has come off the bench a further 11 times (Sofascore). He could well be wanting to find a move to another club where he could command a more regular starting role and that might be one of the reasons why he is yet to sign a new contract.