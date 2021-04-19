2 Bradford City players who you’d imagine will want to leave Valley Parade this summer for pastures new

Bradford City do look to be drifting towards mid-table in League Two, despite the dream of play-off football not completely evaporating.

Despite that, it’s worth remembering where the club were when Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars took charge.

At that point, Bradford looked bang in trouble and in danger of getting sucked into a relegation fight in League Two, which would have been a travesty.

However, given where they are now, plans can be put in place for 2021/22 and building for a brighter future.

For some of this current squad of players at Valley Parade, though, they will not be a part of that and will surely be looking for a fresh challenge in the new season.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of players you imagine will be going in search of a fresh challenge…

Jordan Stevens

It’s been a tough year for Stevens on the whole out on loan from Leeds United.

He started well at Swindon Town, but as the campaign went in a different direction to what he wanted, he was on the move in the January transfer window.

In the end, he’s ended up with Bradford on loan from Leeds.

However, he’s started only one League Two fixture and has managed just over 200 minutes of football in a Bradford shirt in the league.

It’s been a massive disappointment and surely he wants a fresh challenge in the summer.

Will Huffer

Huffer arrived at Valley Parade in the January transfer window, adding depth and competition to the goalkeeping department.

He was picked up from Bradford Park Avenue, but he’s so far failed to feature in the first-team for the club.

The goalkeeper made a senior debut for Leeds United earlier in his career and also featured for Barnet, but he’s struggled to make the grade in the EFL.

Surely Bradford isn’t the place for him to do that.