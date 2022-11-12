2 Bolton Wanderers youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Bolton Wanderers will be content enough with the season they are having so far as we get to the World Cup point in the campaign.

The Trotters are obviously aiming to win promotion this year in Sky Bet League One, via the play-offs or otherwise, and we’ll have to wait and see what they can do in the coming months once the World Cup is out of the way.

The break in the campaign gives every club an opportunity to take stock of the season so far and assess what they need to do going forwards, and January planning will surely come into the conversation.

Here, meanwhile, we’re looking at two youngsters that might benefit from a loan if that is what the Trotters wish to do…

Eric Yoro

Promising young defender Yoro signed from UCD in the summer after having an impressive spell on the other side of the Irish Sea.

He’s a player clearly with talent and is currently part of Bolton’s B team, which is giving him good exposure to regular football.

Nothing can substitute for the senior game, though, and perhaps Bolton will feel as though a loan for the rest of the year might do him good come January – though they would be just as reasonable to keep him around for the rest of the season as well before any loan exit.

It’s all about where they think he will develop most as a player.

Lynford Sackey

Sackey is another recent arrival within the Bolton B team having joined from Reading.

He can play in a few positions down the right hand side of the pitch and, like Yoro, is currently getting experience in Bolton’s B team which should serve him well.

However, Bolton will also be aware that players like Sackey, who have the potential to make it in the game, also need first-team action eventually to really start kicking on, and they’ll need to decide whether January is the time to sort something out.

Certainly, there should be plenty of EFL or National League sides taking a look at him if he did become available for a loan.

