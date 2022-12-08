2 Bolton Wanderers players whose contract situation should be a priority

Bolton Wanderers‘ focus, first and foremost, will be on the League One promotion battle but there will be plenty of future planning going on behind the scenes.

The Whites have 10 senior players whose contracts expire in the summer and Ian Evatt said back in August that he was keen to keep a close eye on the situation.

As we near the turn of the year, the club may look to hand out new deals to a few of the more important out-of-contract players.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two members of the Bolton squad whose situation should be a priority…

George Thomason

There have been question marks in the past about whether George Thomason had a future at Bolton but the majority of the UniBol faithful will likely be desperate to see the 20-year-old handed a new deal after an impressive start to the season.

The extension he signed in 2021 is set to expire this summer and locking him down has to be a priority when Bolton turn their attention to new contracts.

Thomason is not yet the finished article but has shown just what a bright prospect he is in the initial months of 2022/23 and the North West club risk seeing his development continue elsewhere if they’re not able to agree terms on a new deal.

MJ Williams

Another member of the midfield unit, MJ Williams may not be the most glamourous member of the Bolton squad but he has proven himself hugely reliable under Evatt and is someone that the manager will surely want to keep beyond the summer.

He’s made it clear in the past that he wants to stay at the UniBol as long as possible and he should be near the top of the list of potential contract extensions.

Williams has been a regular fixture in the middle of the park since joining from Blackpool in February 2021 and handing him a fresh deal would ensure that can continue.

The 27-year-old is an underrated member of the Bolton squad and should be rewarded.