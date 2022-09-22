2 Bolton Wanderers players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to back up their recent league victory over Peterborough United by securing a positive result in their upcoming showdown with Lincoln City.

Not set to play this weekend due to the fact that their clash with Portsmouth has been postponed as a result of international call-ups, Bolton will make their return to action on October 1st.

Ian Evatt’s side are currently fifth in the League One standings and will be aiming to maintain their consistency over the course of the coming months.

Whereas some of the individuals that Wanderers have at their disposal are set to play a major role for the club during the remainder of the campaign, some of their players may struggle to make an impact at this level.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Bolton players who may already be eyeing an exit from the club in January…

Luke Hutchinson

Due to the presence of James Trafford and Joel Dixon, Luke Hutchinson has yet to make an appearance for Bolton’s senior side this season.

Although the goalkeeper was included in the club’s match-day squad for their meeting with Tranmere Rovers in the EFL Trophy earlier this week, he is unlikely to be given the opportunity to prove himself at senior level in the coming months.

Instead of featuring for Bolton’s B team, it could be argued that Hutchinson should instead be seeking a temporary exit in January.

By joining a team in a lower division who are willing to play him on a regular basis, Hutchinson could potentially improve as a player before returning to Bolton.

Adam Senior

Another individual who ought to be looking into the possibility of leaving Bolton in January is Adam Senior.

Like Hutchinson, Senior has not made an appearance for Bolton’s senior side this season due to the competition for places in the heart of defence.

Evatt has deployed Ricardo Santos, George Johnston and Gethin Jones in a back-three in each of the club’s last two league games.

Loaned out to Chorley earlier this year, the 20-year-old could potentially further his development by joining another non-league side in the upcoming transfer window.

