2 Bolton Wanderers players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

League One outfit Bolton Wanderers have already started to conduct transfer business this summer as Ian Evatt looks to turn his side into genuine promotion contenders.

Jack Iredale has arrived from Cambridge United after making the step up to third-tier football seamlessly for Mark Bonner’s men, playing a big part in guiding them to League Two promotion before performing admirably during the 2021/22 campaign.

With the Trotters not involved in the play-offs, they have had a considerable amount of time to ramp up preparations for the upcoming window and are likely to be busy once again in their quest to replace loanees and those who have departed permanently.

The likes of Nathan Delfouneso, Alex Baptiste and Andrew Tutte are already confirmed to be leaving on the expiration of their contracts this summer but not only will they be looking to fill gaps, they’ll also hope to increase the quality of their squad with Evatt openly gutted about not being involved in a promotion push once again.

Wanderers’ boss will have needed to weigh up who is and isn’t part of his plans before drawing up a list of targets though, as well as forming a contingency plan to deal with potential departures of those who could be snapped up by teams in a higher division.

With this in mind, we’re taking a look at two Bolton players who may face an uncertain few weeks ahead.

Joel Dixon

Starting the season as one of the first names on the teamsheet, the shot-stopper was overtaken in the pecking order by James Trafford and he even found himself out of the matchday squad on a few occasions towards the end of the season.

This is no real surprise considering Dixon didn’t enjoy a successful season before he was replaced and it would be difficult to see him start between the sticks next season if Evatt wants to win promotion back to the Championship at the second time of asking.

The third-tier side are already reported to be in talks with Manchester City regarding a potential return for Trafford and that move could be sanctioned with the youngster unlikely to be used at the Etihad Stadium next term.

Evatt may even decide to have a goalkeeping overhaul with Matt Gilks retiring, leaving Dixon’s future uncertain. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the 28-year-old leave, especially if he wants to win more regular playing time.

With just one year left on his deal as well, Bolton may decide this summer is the right time to cash in on him.

Ronan Darcy

It really is now or never for 21-year-old Darcy if he is to get another chance under Evatt but the latter may have already made a decision on his future after making just one appearance for the Trotters during the 2021/22 campaign.

Going on out loan to Scottish third-tier side Queen’s Park earlier this year, it remains to be seen whether he can play a key part in a potential promotion-pushing campaign for his parent club next season.

With just one year left on his contract though, his side may want to shift him on permanently whilst they have the chance to generate a fee for him, though it remains to be seen whether anyone is willing to pay a respectable fee for his services.

Only managing to make a limited impact north of the border, he may not be on many sides’ shopping lists this summer and with that, Bolton may decide to retain him before releasing him at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Still, they may want to offload him so his future looks uncertain at this stage ahead of the upcoming window.