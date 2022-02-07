2 Bolton Wanderers players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

After an indifferent first few months of the 2021-22 season, Bolton Wanderers look to be finally finding their feet back in League One.

The Trotters were struggling at one point but a raft of January signings have turned their campaign around for the better.

Ian Evatt’s side are unbeaten in their last five league matches, with four wins in that time and they have a solid squad for the rest of the season for a potential play-off push.

Quiz: Did Bolton Wanderers win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Did Bolton win, lose or draw against MK Dons at home? Win Lose Draw

Let’s now look at two players who could have departed the University of Bolton Stadium in January but didn’t – but could do when the season ends.

Andrew Tutte

Tutte has been around the block with multiple EFL clubs and was added to the Bolton squad last season to bring a bit of experience into the mix.

The midfielder played in 19 times in their promotion-winning season but the step up to the third tier saw him fall out of favour entirely with Evatt at the start of the season.

A torn hamstring hasn’t helped matters, having left him on the sidelines for a number of months, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season it doesn’t appear that he will be at the club for 2022-23.

Oladapo Afolayan

After a semi-productive loan spell at the club last season, Afolayan signed a permanent contract with Wanderers over the summer and has been electric for them in League One.

In his first 19 league games of the season, the forward scored seven times and assisted a further three goals, and whilst he had a bit of a dry spell following that, three goals and two assists in his last five matches shows that he’s very much back amongst it.

The 24-year-old has a contract until 2024 and whilst it was a surprise that no Championship clubs came calling in January, they’re likely to have a look at the ex-West Ham man in the summer if Bolton don’t get promoted.

It would take a significant bid you’d imagine though for them to let go of Afolayan, but you can never say never.