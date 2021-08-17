2 Bolton Wanderers players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

Bolton Wanderers have enjoyed an entertaining start to their first season back in Sky Bet League One and will be looking to tighten up at the back in the games that lie ahead.

The Trotters kicked off their campaign on home turf as they played host to MK Dons, with the game resulting in a pulsating 3-3 draw, with the hosts equalising deep into stoppage time after the visitors from Buckinghamshire had gone 3-1 up.

Then Ian Evatt’s side were on the receiving end of a fight back of their own on Saturday as they gave away a two goal lead to draw 3-3 away at AFC Wimbledon as the Dons roared back with two goals in two minutes to earn a share of the spoils in their first game with fans at Plough Lane.

With the transfer window still open until the end of the month, Evatt still has a chance to tweak his current squad as he aims for his side to remain completive from now until May next year.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Bolton Wanderers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Bolton Wanderers’ opening goal of the 2006/07 season? Ivan Campo Ricardo Gardner Kevin Davies Henrik Pedersen

Here, we take a look at TWO Bolton Wanderers players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline…

Bright Amoateng

The young striker could well be set to head out on loan during the current window as Wanderers aim to give him the type of first team exposure that he is sure to crave.

Amoateng only joined the club in the summer of last year and will now be looking to bounce back after being forced to leave Bury’s doomed academy system.

The teenager already has one League Two appearance under his belt for the Trotters and could well be a great prospect for the future that they want to keep for the long term.

However with opportunities likely to be limited this season, a loan move seems like the next best step for the sake of the player’s development.

Adam Senior

The young centre back impressed in pre season for the Trotters and could well be another player that departs the University of Bolton Stadium this month.

A loan move has long been mooted for the 19-year-old, with his route to the first team currently blocked by the likes of Ricardo Santos and Alex Baptiste, who are firmly the first choice pairing at the back under Evatt.

Senior has however already got some first team minutes under his belt since progressing from the club’s youth academy and is tipped for a bright future in the game.

A loan move to another Football League club or non league outfit could be the making of the teenager.