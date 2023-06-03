Bolton Wanderers will be hoping the 2023/24 season sees them go one step further in their bid for promotion.

The Trotters had an excellent campaign this season, competing at the top end of League One for the majority of the season, and they also managed to add silverware in the form of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Ian Evatt will know there is pressure on his squad heading into the new season, but he will be hoping that his players can continue from where they left off and take that next step.

In a bid to go one step further, it is likely the Trotters are going to be busy in the summer transfer window with incomings and outgoings.

The club have already revealed who is leaving this summer when their contracts expire, but here at FLW, we have looked at two more players who could also depart this summer.

2 Bolton Wanderers players who could follow Kieran Lee out the exit door

Dion Charles (Permanent)

Charles was a standout performer for Bolton during the 2022/23 campaign; the forward was the club’s top goal scorer with 16 goals in the league.

The 27-year-old has really taken on the responsibility of being Bolton’s leading man at the top end of the pitch. Charles has been a consistent presence in the Bolton starting XI under Evatt, but it has also been a question of which player partners the striker.

That has been a downside for the Trotters; they have struggled to find a regular partner that can play alongside Charles, and that may be something that you could argue has hampered their season.

However, despite this, Charles still managed to produce on a regular basis, and it is that form that could potentially attract interest.

There’s been no talk of potentially interested in Charles this summer, but when you consider how hard it is to find a regular goal scorer at either the Championship or League One level, what Charles has done this season must make him a standout candidate.

Charles is still under contract at the University of Bolton Stadium, so there is no pressure to sell, but should the Trotters receive a very good offer, they should look to cash in on the 27-year-old.

George Thomason (Loan)

Thomason is a player who joined Bolton at an early age and has now come through the ranks at the football club.

The 22-year-old has now had three seasons in and around the first team picture at Bolton, with him getting game time under Evatt.

The midfielder has had a part to play this season but missed the majority of the campaign through injury. The Trotters are a side that has some very good options in the middle of the field, and with the summer transfer window around the corner, they could potentially add in that department.

Players such as Kyle Dempsey and Aaron Morley seem to be firm fixtures in the starting XI, so if other players were to arrive, it could potentially see Thomason go further down the pecking order.

So, it could be a thought from the club that even though Thomason is held in high regard, they send the young midfielder out on loan, so he can get regular minutes on a consistent basis.