2 Bolton Wanderers players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

Bolton Wanderers are enjoying a good season in League One this year as they look to compete for the play-off places.

Ian Evatt’s side missed out on the top six last term and will be looking to challenge again this time around and it has been a decent start.

The Wanderers boss has done an excellent job at the University of Bolton Stadium, firstly getting the Trotters promoted from League Two at the first attempt before building a competitive third tier outfit.

He has also developed the careers of younger players, with Oladapo Afolayan and George Thomason two examples of those who have established themselves since arriving in Lancashire.

The club have also been trusted with a number of Premier League youngsters, with James Trafford and Conor Bradley currently on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

But who could be next to make a breakthrough in 2023?

Eoin Toal

The defender arrived at the club in the summer from Irish side Derry City, where he made 155 appearances in all competitions and was also captain.

But Toal has found his game time limited with Wanderers and has also had his campaign disrupted by injury. There is a lot of competition for places, with Evatt also having the likes Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Gethin Jones and Will Aimson at his disposal defensively.

The 23-year-old will be hoping he will get an opportunity to show what he can do and establish himself in the New Year.

Owen Beck

Beck signed for Wanderers on a season-long loan from Liverpool in August. The 20-year-old played a couple of EFL Cup games for the Reds last season and also had a brief stint at Portuguese side Famalicao earlier this year.

But the Welshman has not featured much with the Trotters too. Similarly to Toal, he has suffered with injuries since his arrival at the club, but with the form of the other left-backs Declan John and Jack Iredale, he has struggled for minutes.

With Wanderers having one of the best defensive records in the league, Evatt is unlikely to want to change personnel too much at the back, but Beck will want a chance to show his parent club what he can do.