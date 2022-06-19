2 Bolton Wanderers players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

For Bolton Wanderers, work has already begun on strengthening Ian Evatt’s first-team squad in this summer’s transfer window.

Left-back Jack Iredale has joined on a permanent deal from Cambridge, while James Trafford has returned for a second spell on loan from Manchester City.

There will of course, be plenty more for the Trotters to do in terms of securing new additions for next season, if they are to move even closer to the top six in the League One table next time around.

However, there are other players who could benefit from a temporary exit from the club this summer, in order to secure more first-team opportunites.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Bolton players who should be considered for a loan move elsewhere during the current transfer window.

George Thomason

One Bolton player who saw his opprtunities fall away somewhat during the 2021/22 season, was George Thomason.

The midfielder started just nine league games for the Trotters over the course of the campaign, and those opportunities may be rare again next season with Bolton looking to push on, meaning a loan move could benefit the 21-year-old in terms of game time.

Indeed, with Thomason now entering the final year of his contract with Bolton, a loan move that secures him first-team chances could be important to his chances of earning a deal for the 2023/24 season and beyond, either with Bolton or elsewhere.

Lloyd Isgrove

It has been quite some time since Lloyd Isgrove last set foot on a football pitch while wearing a Bolton Wanderers shirt.

A significant and long running hamstring injury means that the midfielder has not made an appearance for the club since November, meaning he is still likely to be short and match fitness and sharpness once the season begins and he is available for selection.

That could make it hard for Isgrove to get back into the Bolton side and up to speed again, meaning a loan move to give him the chance to get those all important minutes back under his belt could be a useful move for the 29-year-old.