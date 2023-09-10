Highlights Bolton Wanderers are off to a strong start in League One, currently sitting second and showing potential for promotion.

Striker Dion Charles signed a new three-year contract with the club, proving his commitment and hunger to continue scoring goals.

Midfielder George Thomason rejected a move to Bristol City and signed a long-term contract, showcasing his talent and desire to stay at Bolton Wanderers.

It has been an excellent start to the season for Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The Trotters currently sit second in the table, level on points with leaders Exeter City, after picking up 13 points from their opening six games of the season.

Wanderers were among the title favourites in the third tier coming into the campaign and they certainly look set to challenge for a return to the Championship in the year ahead.

It was an excellent summer of recruitment at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, with Ian Evatt bringing in Dan Nlundulu, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Will Forrester, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma.

There were also a number of departures, including Joel Dixon, Lloyd Isgrove, Elias Kachunga, Kieran Lee, MJ Williams and Kieran Sadlier.

With the transfer window now closed, we looked at two players that have surprisingly remained at the club.

Dion Charles

Striker Charles is one player that the Trotters will be delighted to have kept hold of.

The 27-year-old joined Wanderers from Accrington Stanley last January and he enjoyed a prolific campaign last season, scoring 21 goals to help Evatt's side reach the play-offs, where they were beaten by Barnsley in the semi-finals.

Charles' form attracted interest from elsewhere this summer, with Championship sides Stoke City and Watford said to have been keen.

The striker ended speculation about his future when he signed a new three-year contract with the Trotters last month, much to the delight of Evatt.

"I’m delighted Dion has signed a new contract, which is thoroughly deserved," Evatt told the club's official website.

"He is a key player for us, as his volume of goals show, and this commitment and his hunger to keep improving means he will be around for a long time to score plenty more.

"I believe he is one of the leading strikers in the EFL and this is further proof that Dion, and the club, are determined to keep progressing.

"We have already made huge strides in the past couple of years and are doing everything we can to keep moving this club forwards.

"This is another positive sign from a player and the club that we are going in the right direction and, thanks to the backing of the owners and the Board, another really positive piece of business completed in the transfer window."

Charles has picked up from where he left off last season with an outstanding start to the new campaign, scoring five goals in his first seven games in all competitions.

George Thomason

Midfielder Thomason was another player who stayed at the Toughsheet Community Stadium despite Championship interest in his services.

The Trotters accepted a £1 million bid from Bristol City for Thomason, but the 22-year-old rejected the opportunity to make the move to Ashton Gate.

Evatt was pleased to retain Thomason and believes that there is much more to come from the midfielder.

"He will be staying with us," Evatt told The Bolton News.

"We have had lots of conversations over the weekend and George has never once expressed a desire to leave this club.

"He loves being here, we love him here.

"He is a young player with a huge amount of talent with a huge amount of progression left in him too, so after many heart-to-heart chats with him over the weekend I can say he has no desire to leave."

Like Charles, Thomason also committed his future to the club, putting pen-to-paper on a new long-term contract to keep him in Lancashire until June 2027.

After making 25 appearances in all competitions last season, Thomason will be hoping to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up this campaign.