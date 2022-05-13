2 Bolton Wanderers players to watch out for next season

Bolton Wanderers have shown excellence in glimpses this season, with the Trotters readapting to League One football.

Ian Evatt’s side, who won promotion back to the third tier during the 2020/21 campaign, finished this campaign in a respectable ninth place, 10 points shy of the play-offs.

The highly ambitious Evatt will be hoping that his side could challenge for promotion next season, in search of a continuation of this upward trajectory the club are on.

Whilst Bolton get underway with their summer recruitment, here, we take a look at two Bolton players to look out for during next season…

Finlay Lockett

Finlay Lockett attracted Premier League interest during the 2020/21 campaign, however, a cruciate ligament injury kept him out for the majority of the last campaign.

Returning to action near the end of March, Lockett has been getting back to full speed with the club’s reserve team.

An exciting winger, Lockett featured once during the club’s promotion-winning campaign back in League Two, generating excitement regarding how high the ceiling is for him.

With a full summer ahead of him, Lockett will be eager to impress Evatt once again and win himself chances in the first team next season.

Aaron Morley

A full season with Aaron Morley in Bolton colours is an exciting prospect, with this season acting as a taster for what is expected to come next season.

A real technician, the 22-year-old has already proven to be a shred pick up from League One Rochdale, and he is another who possesses a very high potential.

In 21 third-tier appearances this season, Morley has netted once and has provided a further four assists, proving to be a creative asset, as well as an excellent reader of the game.

Morley is a player who can rise with the ambitions of the club and could play a vital role next year.