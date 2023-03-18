Bolton Wanderers battled to an impressive 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last night.

The League One leaders are on a 23-game league unbeaten run so to come away with a point from Friday evening's game in South Yorkshire is a real positive for play-off chasing Bolton - particularly given how the game panned out.

Wednesday took an 11th-minute lead through Lee Gregory but Victor Adeboyejo levelled nine minutes before the break and then the visitors pushed hard for a winner in the second half.

The result leaves them four points clear in sixth place but their attention will now turn to the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley at the start of April.

Before our focus shifts onto that, however, we've outlined two Bolton headaches that Evatt may have after the 1-1 draw...

Midfield selection

It's a good headache to have but Josh Sheehan's second half display means the Bolton boss has some big calls to make in the midfield ahead of the Papa John's Trophy final against Plymouth Argyle.

They're going to have to be at their best to beat the Pilgrims, who are locked in a three-way battle for automatic promotion in League One, and Evatt will want to find the right balance in the centre of the park.

The decision to leave out Aaron Morley and start Sheehan may have been questioned by some supporters at half time but the latter's performance after the break justified it.

Kyle Dempsey struggled against Wednesday but has been ever-present in recent weeks and adds a solidity to the midfield so it would be a risk not to start him at Wembley.

Evatt has some big calls to make ahead of the final.

The penalty shout

As impressive as the second half performance and result was last night, Evatt may be left reflecting frustratingly on what might've been at Hillsborough had the referee given them a penalty when Aden Flint appeared to bring down Dion Charles.

The visitors' appeals were waved away but the Bolton boss was adamant after the game that they should have had a spot kick and even suggested that Flint had admitted it was a foul.

Evatt may find it tough to enjoy what was a hard-fought point given it could have been more had that decision gone their way.

In a tight play-off race, you never know just how important those two extra points that converting that penalty could have secured may end up being come the end of the season.