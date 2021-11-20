2 Bolton Wanderers dilemmas facing Ian Evatt ahead of Wycombe match today

Bolton Wanderers boss will be hoping his side can recover that early season form when his side takes on Wycombe Wanderers at the University of Bolton Stadium later today.

Bolton have been quite inconsistent of late meaning they languish in 16th, just three points above the bottom three. With just two wins in nine, Evatt will be desperate to get Bolton’s season back up and running after a positive start.

But in coming up against Wycombe, they’ll face a tough test against a side chasing promotion. Wycombe have been in impressive form so far this season, losing just four times as they sit fourth and will pose a huge physical threat to Bolton in the game.

With that in mind, we’ve looked at TWO dilemmas facing Bolton ahead of they game this afternoon.

Bouncing back after Stockport defeat

Evatt described his Bolton side’s defeat by National League Stockport County in the FA Cup in midweek as the worst the club have played under him.

Bolton were second best against a side in non-league, leaving Evatt quite rightly frustrated with his side, especially after leading by two goals twice throughout the game. So, bouncing back after that defeat is a must.

What’s made matters harder for Evatt is player availability, with Evatt admitting himself that they will struggle to find a fit starting XI for the game.

Nonetheless, it will be difficult against a side chasing promotion, but Evatt needs a reaction so that defeat doesn’t impact league form negatively going forward because if it does, that three point gap above the bottom three could reduce very quickly.

Dealing with Wycombe’s physical threats

It was something Bolton struggled with in their midweek game against Stockport as target man Scott Quigley seemed to have the freedom of South-East Manchester every time the ball came to him in the air.

With Wycombe boasting the likes of Sam Vokes, Adebayo Akinfenwa, Ryan Tafazolli and Anthony Stewart, it’s clear they’re going to be threat in attacks and from set pieces.

Bolton will need to find a way of dealing with that, whether that’s playing higher up the pitch or having a midfielder sit in front of the key attackers, stemming the aerial threat will be key to Bolton getting a result.