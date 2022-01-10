2 Blackpool transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

The first half of Blackpool’s season in the Championship has had its fair share of ups and downs, but head coach Neil Critchley will be happy with where the Tangerines are.

The ex-Liverpool under-23’s boss brought in a ton of fresh faces over the summer to revitalise his promoted side and whilst the Seasiders aren’t expected to be as busy this month, they’ve already gotten to work in the market.

Jake Beesley has arrived from League Two side Rochdale having scored nine goals in 21 outings in the fourth tier of English football and he will provide competition to Gary Madine, Shayne Lavery and Jerry Yates.

What else may occur transfer-wise at Bloomfield Road this week though? Let’s look at the two transfer sagas that could heat up.

Cameron Brannagan

With Ryan Wintle heading back to Cardiff City following his recall by the Bluebirds, Blackpool are perhaps slightly short in the midfield area and they are doing all they can to try and bring Brannagan to Bloomfield Road.

Critchley was at Liverpool when Brannagan was coming through the ranks so it’s a deal that makes sense – but it’s drawn the ire of Oxford United manager Karl Robinson.

Robinson has hit out at the 25-year-old’s agent after the U’s rejecting Blackpool’s offer became public knowledge, with the bid believed to be in the region of £500,000, per Football Insider.

It would be very surprising if Blackpool don’t come back with a bigger offer for the ex-Liverpool man this week – expect this one to rumble on.

Josh Bowler

Since arriving on a free transfer from Everton over the summer, Bowler has been electric for the Seasiders – whilst he’s only scored once and assisted three times he’s been a constant nuisance to Championship full-backs.

Therefore it was no surprise to see that Nottingham Forest were interested in him last week – however the figure that was apparently on offer caused much bemusement.

Alan Nixon suggested that the bid was only around the £100,000 mark, which appears to be slightly scandalous for a regular, young second tier wide player.

Since then it appears that Steve Cooper has been trying for Millwall stalwart Jed Wallace, but if that doesn’t come to fruition then expect the Tricky Trees to be back in for Bowler this week – albeit with a much higher offer.