2 Blackpool players who you’d imagine will want to leave Bloomfield Road this summer for pastures new

It’s been a season of two halves for Blackpool, who at the start of the campaign looked like they were going to have another season of turmoil.

But fast forward to April 2021 and they are the form team in the league, sitting in the play-off places and have only lost one game in their last 19, and have an unbeaten streak of 15 matches.

Things are going really well for former Liverpool youth boss Neil Critchley, who has put together a young and hungry team backed by owner Simon Sadler, who has brought the feel-good factor back to the Seasiders after taking over from the Oyston Family in 2019.

Blackpool won’t be looking towards next season just yet as they probably have a play-off campaign to navigate, but let’s look at two players who may just be wanting to exit Bloomfield Road in the summer.

Jerry Yates

Yates is an obvious candidate for a potential departure, especially if Blackpool don’t make it to the Championship through the play-offs.

With a goalscoring record like Yates has, it’s no wonder that many Championship clubs are apparently watching him as we get closer to the summer.

A cheap pick-up from Rotherham, Yates’ record stands at 18 goals in 38 games and following Ivan Toney’s step-up from League One this season, other clubs are looking for similar purchases.

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn have all been apparently tracking Yates, and he could make Blackpool millions regardless of what division they end up in next season.

Bez Lubala

Lubala was hot property last summer having scored 12 goals for League Two side Crawley Town the season before, but he chose the Seasiders and he would have been expected to make a big splash.

That hasn’t quite happened though – the 23-year-old has appeared just 12 times in League One for Blackpool and is yet to break his duck in any competition – and he may not do so.

Lubala hasn’t been in a matchday squad since February, and the Blackpool Gazette have confirmed that he’s unavailable for selection due to a ‘club matter‘.

Considering it’s been nearly two months since he was last seen, it’s almost inevitable that Lubala will be gone from the Lancashire club before the start of next season.