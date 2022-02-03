2 Blackpool players who didn’t leave in January but could do in the summer

Blackpool had a busy January transfer window last month but ultimately probably weren’t majorly satisfied with their business.

What Neil Critchley desperately wanted following the departure of Ryan Wintle back to Cardiff City was a central midfielder, but that never arrived with bids rejected for Ollie Norburn and Cameron Brannagan.

Arriving at Bloomfield Road though was a new wide player in Charlie Kirk as well as the returning Owen Dale, as well as fresh striking competition in Jake Beesley.

Critchley also cleared the decks somewhat, releasing both Teddy Howe and Oliver Sarkic, terminating Tyreece John-Jules’ loan and also letting Daniel Leo Gretarsson, Demetri Mitchell, Joe Nuttall and Bez Lubala depart.

There could have been more though – let’s look at two who ended up remaining at the Seasiders but it could be another story in the summer.

Ethan Robson

Due to Wintle’s recall by Cardiff, Blackpool used their own powers to bring Robson back from his stint at Milton Keynes Dons.

The 25-year-old played 18 times in League One and his performances under Liam Manning led to the club making permanent offers for the ex-Sunderland man – only to see them rejected.

Robson was on the bench for Blackpool’s 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend due to the lack of numbers in the engine room and that may mean he gets a chance between now and the end of the season.

With a contract that is expiring at the end of the season though, Robson’s long-term future will probably not be at Bloomfield Road and it would be a surprise if the Dons aren’t back in for him in the summer months.

Josh Bowler

One of the big Championship transfer sagas of the month involved Bowler, who only joined Blackpool in the summer after his release from Everton.

Bowler has scored twice this season, both goals coming against Fulham, but it’s more his all-round performances that caught the eye of Nottingham Forest, who were interested in the 22-year-old throughout January.

In the end though it was Blackpool who stood firm and rejected deadline day offers from both Forest and AFC Bournemouth for Bowler’s services.

Officially, Bowler’s contract expires this summer but Blackpool will eventually trigger his one-year extension, and that will mean this summer the winger has less than 12 months remaining on his deal.

That ends up leaving the Tangerines in a precarious position and the vultures will likely circle with very tempting offers.