2 Blackpool FC summer transfer decisions facing Neil Critchley when the window opens

Blackpool have enjoyed their return in the Championship so far this season, defying predictions of relegation to be comfortably mid-table.

They’ve competed with teams with bigger budgets than themselves meaning credit must be given to everyone involved at Bloomfield Road.

However, with the success of the season almost behind them and a season in the Championship almost guaranteed, attentions will start to turn to the summer.

Their recruitment last summer was positive. Shayne Lavery, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Josh Bowler, Daniel Grimshaw and Callum Connolly are all under 25 and made a huge impact on the team this season.

That was coupled with a number of experienced players like Richard Keogh and Reece James who added some additional know-how in the team.

But if Blackpool are to build upon the success of this season, then they’ll need to make a number of big transfers decisions this summer. Here, we take a look at two of them.

Do they sell Josh Bowler?

Bowler has been the headline grabber this season, putting in a series of big performances which generated a fair amount of interest in January.

QPR, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth were all rumoured to be in for the former Everton winger, with Bowler choosing to stay put at Bloomfield Road.

However, with just a year left on his contract, will Blackpool be able to keep hold of him past the end of next season? It’s doubtful, and there will be interest in him once again in the summer.

So, cashing in on him and reinvesting that back into the team could be the big call facing Critchley this summer.

Bringing in a partner for Marvin Ekpiteta

Ekpiteta has been in outstanding form pretty much since the first whistle in August. The defender has been consistent and relaible which is something that is vital in a central defender.

However, Ekpiteta has had several different defensive partners with James Husband, Richard Keogh, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel and Jordan Thorniley all playing there with the former Leyton Orient man.

So, a priority this summer has to be to find a partner to play alongside the 26-year-old.

A settle defence is the key to a successful team and ensuring there’s less room for rotation will help get the best out of the personnel available to Critchley.