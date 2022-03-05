2 Blackpool FC players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Championship newcomers Blackpool have put in a respectable shift so far this season after seeing many people tip them to go straight back down to League One at the end of this term.

Some made this gloomy prediction for the Seasiders after seeing manager Neil Critchley recruit a number of inexperienced players, certainly inexperienced in the second tier anyway, as part of a transfer strategy that clearly had one eye on the future.

His gamble on younger players has seemingly paid off though with others who were already at the club prior to the last summer window, including Jerry Yates, making the step up superbly.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 ex-Blackpool players ever played for a French club in their career?

1 of 22 Charlie Adam Yes No

More transfer movement is likely to come when the season ends – and with the Lancashire side beginning to establish themselves as a solid second-tier side – building on that and recruiting players who will be able to steer them away from any potential relegation danger in the future will surely be the priority.

With Critchley likely to be operating under a reasonably limited budget though, there will need to be players heading out the other way to balance the books and ensure they can remain as sustainable as they currently are.

We take a look at two players who could leave during the next transfer window.

Josh Bowler

Recording six goals and three assists in 34 league appearances this season, Bowler has been a shining light for the Seasiders this season and you could even argue he’s been far more impressive than those statistics suggest.

Nottingham Forest even launched multiple bids for his services during the winter window – but were unsuccessful in their quest to land him – though interest in his services is unlikely to cease whilst he continues to light up Bloomfield Road.

Not only has he been linked with Championship high-flyers in Forest, AFC Bournemouth and Fulham, but Premier League side Leicester City have now reportedly entered the race to recruit him and that could persuade the wide man to try and push for a move this summer.

In fairness to the 22-year-old, he was thought to have rejected a move to Forest in the late stages of January, but whether that reported commitment is retained between then and the end of the current season remains to be seen.

It would be difficult to see him turn down the opportunity to play top-tier football if that chance comes his way, although he will also want to ensure that he gets plenty of first-team football at the club he moves to next.

Sonny Carey (loan)

Considering Critchley’s side has given him his first taste of EFL football, it would almost feel like a betrayal if he asked to leave the club on a permanent basis in the summer.

However, he may seek a loan move away considering he’s only made 10 league appearances this season.

Even that tally is impressive considering he was playing non-league football last term and he can always look to Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas for inspiration, in terms of a former non-league player establishing themselves as one of the first names on the teamsheet at a Championship side.

But to potentially prevent himself from falling straight back into non-league at the end of his time with his current club, he needs some more experience in the third or fourth tier under his belt to ensure he can continue making a living via football and football only.

This additional experience on his CV can only help to persuade other EFL sides to take a chance on him if his stay in Lancashire fails to work out.