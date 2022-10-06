2 Blackpool FC players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Blackpool aren’t faring too well in the Championship so far this season, so adding some new names to the team in January could really help the club in the rest of the campaign.

Michael Appleton added some fresh faces to the squad over the summer but so far, it hasn’t perhaps had the desired effect. They’ve won just one of their last five games and are now 21st in the division, two points off the relegation zone.

With Appleton trying to find a winning formula, it has led to some players struggling to get gametime in the team that might have expected more minutes. The new boss has come in and has his own ideas of who he wants to feature and that means some names could benefit from a short-term move away from Bloomfield Road.

Here then, are two players who could have a loan move on the cards in January.

1. Luke Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has really fallen out of favour at Blackpool and just isn’t able to get himself on the field for the club at the moment. He’s been on the bench for the side but hasn’t even been able to come on for any cameo appearances or any minutes at all so far.

It’s meant the defender has been stuck watching on from the sidelines this campaign and at 29-years-old, he won’t be happy sticking around with Blackpool if he isn’t going to get into the field. Instead, a loan move could perhaps be the best call for the player in the winter window.

Garbutt is an experienced head and a solid backup option for the Seasiders to have, so they might not want him to leave the club permanently. Instead then, he could go elsewhere in the EFL to keep him match fit – and that will then see him return to Blackpool with more minutes under his belt.

2. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton has featured a lot more this season than Garbutt has but those showings have only really come from off the bench. He’s played in seven Championship games for Blackpool this season so far and has proven to be a good super sub but his starts have been limited.

Considering his performances for Mansfield in the past, he would likely want more regular football and will feel he can offer a lot more than just cameos here and there. This year though, the winger has not started a single game for the Seasiders in the second tier.

Blackpool then could end up sending him out on a loan deal in the winter window. It would be a blow because they would lose a solid squad option but it would help continue to develop him as a player, get his experience up and he could return and become even more important to the side in the future too.