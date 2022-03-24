2 Blackpool dilemmas facing Neil Critchley during this international break

Neil Critchley’s side are currently 13th in the Championship table with eight games remaining in the season.

Going into the international break, the Tangerines are still within a fighting chance of making the play-off places.

The gap to the top six teams is now six points as the season comes into crunch time.

Here are two dilemmas the club faces during this international break as Critchley prepares his squad for the closing stages of the season…

Switching focus to next season

While the team is still capable of making the play-off places, it will require an incredible run of form to do so.

Critchley will need to start thinking about what he wants his side to look like next season as they try to close the gap between themselves and the division’s best sides.

Their upcoming game with Nottingham Forest could be make or break in their pursuit of a top six finish this season.

The Blackpool boss should now start thinking about what players he intends to use next season and which ones will be falling down the pecking order.

Planning ahead this far while still fighting for a play-off place could help give the club the jump start it needs over its rivals in the event that the team falls just short come the end of the campaign.

Returning players from injury

Before the international break began, Critchley confirmed that multiple players will be returning to training soon.

But a number of previously injured players took part in a small training session following the side’s 0-0 draw with Sheffield United.

The likes of Chris Maxwell, Matty Virtue and Keshi Anderson were all said to have played a role in the session.

Players such as Luke Garbutt, Jordan Gabriel and Richard Keogh are all also close to making a return to action, with the hope now being they will be available for selection for the April 2 trip to Forest.

This will give Critchley a sudden selection headache that will have to manoeuvre in the closing stages of the season.