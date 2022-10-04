2 Blackpool dilemmas facing Michael Appleton ahead of Sunderland tonight

Blackpool travel to Sunderland this evening off the back of three straight defeats in the Championship.

Michael Appleton’s second stint in charge of the Tangerines began with a lot of positivity but just one win from seven has them now sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough are not expected to hang around that section of the division for the foreseeable future, which will be increasing the anxiety at the club that the platform keeping them outside of the bottom three is going to give way soon.

The Black Cats drew 0-0 at home to Preston North End at the weekend, and some of the younger members of the Blackpool squad will relish the opportunity to play under the lights at the Stadium of Light.

Here, we have taken a look at two dilemmas that Appleton will have ahead of the trip to the North East…

Shayne Lavery or Ian Poveda

After the serious injury that he suffered on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, there may be a temptation to protect Poveda in this quick turnaround in the calendar.

Lavery should be fairly sharp from international duty with Northern Ireland over the break and has shown some versatility playing in a front three this season.

Jerry Yates and Theo Corbeanu are likely to keep their place having gained the trust of the manager in the last couple of months, but Poveda may well be rotated out of precaution.

Quiz: Did Blackpool FC win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 1. St James' Park (Newcastle) Win Draw Lose

Callum Connolly or Jordan Gabriel

The right back berth is yet to be claimed with some authority at the start of this season, and Callum Connolly and Jordan Gabriel are currently contesting for it.

The Tangerines put in a very respectable display in defeat to second-placed Norwich City at the weekend and taming such a high profile forward line may see Appleton stick with the same back four on Wearside.

That said, Connolly had started every league game in the second tier this term before the weekend and could make a strong case to come in against an energetic Sunderland side.

The 25-year-old would also be an option to replace Callum Wright in midfield.