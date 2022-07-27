2 Blackpool dilemmas facing Michael Appleton ahead of Reading clash

Blackpool will be hoping to make the perfect start to the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship by securing all three points in their showdown with Reading on Saturday.

The Seasiders opted to hand over the reins at Bloomfield Road to Michael Appleton following Neil Critchley’s decision to join Aston Villa’s coaching staff.

Since making his return to the club, Appleton has managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of three players.

Lewis Fiorini and Rhys Williams have joined Blackpool on loan from Manchester City and Liverpool whilst Dominic Thompson was signed for an undisclosed fee from Brentford on Monday.

Given that the club’s players will be keen to impress this weekend, it will be interesting to see who is given the nod to feature against the Royals.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Blackpool selection dilemmas Appleton is facing ahead of his side’s clash with Reading…

Should Williams be included in the starting eleven for this fixture?

Williams will be determined to make a positive start to his spell with Blackpool after joining the club on a temporary basis earlier this month.

However, given that the 21-year-old is currently facing competition for a place in the heart of the club’s defence from the likes of Richard Keogh, Marvin Ekpiteta and Jordan Thorniley, there is no guarantee that he will be handed a start in this weekend’s clash with Reading.

Whereas Keogh and Ekipiteta managed to average WhoScored match ratings of 6.69 and 7.06 at this level last season, Williams was less consistent as he registered a rating of 6.25 for Swansea City.

If he is handed the chance to impress against the Royals, Williams will need to seize this opportunity by producing an assured performance in front of the club’s supporters.

Who will lead the line for Blackpool on Saturday?

Whereas Jake Beesley is set to miss this fixture due to injury, fellow forwards Shayne Lavery, Jerry Yates and Gary Madine will be vying for a place in Blackpool’s squad.

When you consider that Appleton has been utilising a 4-3-3 formation in pre-season, only one of these aforementioned players is likely to start against Reading.

Lavery ended the previous campaign as the club’s top-scorer in all competitions (10 goals) and thus will fancy his chances of making an impact this weekend if selected.

Yates meanwhile was directly involved in 11 goals for the club last season whilst Madine made 34 appearances in the Championship.