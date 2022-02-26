2 Blackburn team dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray ahead of QPR clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to get their Championship promotion push back on track on Saturday afternoon, as they host QPR at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray has seen his side fail to win any of their last five games, a run that has seen them slip from third to fifth in the second-tier standings.

Indeed, Rovers’ late defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday, combined with QPR’s last gasp win over Blackpool, means it is the visitors who now come into this one higher in the table.

There will therefore, be plenty of issues to consider for Mowbray heading into this one, and here, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn dilemmas the Rovers boss is facing ahead of this game.

Does Deyovaisio Zeefuik return?

Rovers have been hampered by a number of injury issues recently, but the club have received one boost in the lead up to this game, with news that Hertha Berlin loanee Deyo Zeefuik can return from injury.

The 23-year-old has already demonstrated his versatility since his January move to Ewood Park, featuring on both the right and left of defence, producing some strong performances in the process.

But with Ryan Nyambe proving as reliable as ever on the right, and Harry Pickering only returning from injury on the left on Wednesday night, Mowbray does seem to have a decision to make over whether or not to alter his back line once again.

Should he make attacking changes?

Not only have Blackburn failed to any of their last five games, but for the first time in their history, they have also failed to score in that period of time as well.

Consequentialy, with top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz seemingly still set to be out for some time, Mowbray may have a decision to make over how he sets out his attack for this one, having started with Sam Gallagher and Reda Khadra upfront at Bramall Lane.

He does have others options in attack, with the likes of Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges available, and the Rovers boss will have to decide whether they can give him more of an impact up front, or even whether a change of system could be worth considering, to get the best out of his side going forward.