2 Blackburn Rovers youngsters who look set for a very bright future in the game

Blackburn have often produced good talent through their academy or spotted a potential star and snapped them up, bringing them to Ewood Park.

It remains the case even now, with the club positioned in the Championship rather than in the Premier League.

The approach though is still paying dividends, with Ben Brereton-Diaz poached from Nottingham Forest and now helping fire them up towards the play-off spots for example and John Buckley now emerging as a mainstay and reliable face for Rovers.

With some good young talent still coming through at Ewood Park then, here are two youngsters who look set to have a bright future in the game.

Quiz: Have Blackburn Rovers ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Goodison Park Yes No

Tyrhys Dolan

Not technically a Blackburn academy product but again further proof that those in power at the club know a talent when they see one and can move quickly to bring in those players with big potential.

Dolan didn’t get a sniff of action at Preston North End and he was ultimately let go by the Lilywhites. Blackburn though were aware of the talent that the youngster possessed and moved rapidly to tie up a deal for the player – and he hasn’t let them down so far.

Despite being just 19-years-old, he has already become a regular in the first-team side for Tony Mowbray’s team and even has five goal contributions so far this year. His electric pace, close control and dribbling have made him an eye-catching talent in the league and he is already making PNE regret ever letting him leave.

Blackburn have allowed him to thrive and flourish so far and they are truly bringing out his potential already. If they can keep nurturing and coaching him – and getting him on the field regularly – then there is no reason why, based on his showings so far, he can’t go high up in the game.

Connor McBride

Although he has yet to feature in the Championship for Blackburn yet, there is a lot of promise in McBridge.

One look at his stats for the club’s reserve side will get Rovers fans salivating – at just 19 years of age, he played 20 times for their academy and bagged 12 goals and five assists. It led to an average of 1.01 goals or assists per 90 minutes – an absolutely incredible record.

Many will be quick to point out that second tier football is a whole different kettle of fish to actual first-team action and with no gametime anywhere else in the EFL competitively as of yet, it will be a step up when he does eventually make the leap.

However, his performances and stats so far suggest the Scot is clinical, quick-thinking in front of goal and an all-round efficient attacker. If Blackburn handle him correctly and bring him through to the first-team at the right time, then they may have a ready-made replacement up front if Brereton-Diaz eventually decides to leave the club.