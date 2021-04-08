2 Blackburn Rovers wonderkids we could see emerge and save the club a lot of money this summer

It looks as though it could be a challenging summer transfer window for Blackburn Rovers.

Staggering towards the end of the season, and with a long list of players out of contract at the end of the campaign, there could be plenty of the playing squad who could need replacing at Ewood Park.

However, with manager Tony Mowbray suggesting that Rovers are unlikely to have much money to spend in the market this summer, the club may have to find other ways of doing that.

One option could be to bring through certain members of the club’s youth teams into the senior side, and here, we’ve taken a look at two young kids on Blackburn’s books, who could save the club a significant amount of money in the summer transfer window.

Connor McBride

One area that Blackburn may well need to strengthen during the summer transfer forward, is in attack.

With rumours refusing to go away surrounding the future of top scorer Adam Armstrong and a move to the Premier League, Rovers may well have to find another source of regular goals from somewhere, something they have struggled for with the exception of the former Newcastle man this season.

One young player who the club could give the chance to fill that role to, is Connor McBride, with the 20-year-old scoring 12 goals and providing four assists in 16 league appearances for Rovers’ Under 23s side since joining from Celtic last summer, a hugely promising record that suggests the Scot can make a useful impact in senior football in the coming years.

Dan Pike

With Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rankin-Costello both currently set to be out of contract at the end of this season, right-back is a position Blackburn may well need to address extensively this summer.

If they do have to do that, then the financial situation they are having to deal with, means it could be well worth them considering handing a more senior opportunity, to Dan Pike.

The 19-year-old right-back has been a regular feature for the club’s Under 23s side this season, helping them to second in the current top-flight standings at that age level, with his performances showing plenty of promise, while his defensive versatility could be useful in a backline that has been dogged by injuries this season.