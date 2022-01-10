2 Blackburn Rovers transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

Blackburn Rovers are bound to make some moves this month, as they look to hold onto their position in the automatic promotion places and try and seal a slot back in the Premier League for the next campaign.

With Tony Mowbray eager to ensure his side don’t fall off, it’s likely that he will dip his hand into his pocket and splash some cash this month. However, it’s equally as likely that some players may have to make way to do so and that some of their players are already garnering interest.

When the window is open, there aren’t many weeks or days that pass by without a fresh rumour or talk of a player exit.

With that in mind then, here are two Blackburn transfer sagas that could unfold this week.

Blackburn eyeing short-term move for Premier League talent

One name that could be on his way to Ewood Park is Crysencio Summerville, with The Daily Record claiming that Blackburn are now rivalling Rangers for his signature.

The youngster has already managed to get some gametime in the Premier League this season with Leeds but with only 1.4 lots of 90 minutes under his belt in five appearances, he’s had to work off scraps so far. Having been a first-team regular at ADO Den Haag, he is no doubt not used to sitting on the sidelines and a move away this month could benefit him.

It’s certainly on the cards with Rangers and Rovers both sniffing around him. With the SPL giants eager to snap him up, Blackburn may have to move fast though if they want to secure a deal for the 20-year-old. If they don’t, then they risk losing out on one of their targets.

It means that he is certainly a player who, if these reports are correct, could end up at Rovers this week. Tony Mowbray won’t want to hang around waiting for Rangers to move first and the Leeds man is a talented forward – so they’ll have to work fast to ward off any other interest and ensure he spends the second half of the campaign in the North West of England.

Rovers striker linked with the exit door

Another week and another batch of interest in Ben Brereton-Diaz.

It’s becoming par for the course now that there will be more news on the future of the Chile international week-by-week. The striker has been impressing at Ewood Park and there is now a plethora of clubs circling round the player.

The latest news on his future comes from the Lancashire Telegraph, who report that Brereton-Diaz is not eyeing the exit door and that the club themselves plan to reject bids for his services.

However, that could all change if a concrete bid comes in or if there is some new interest in his services. In the transfer window, anything can happen and a player’s future can change on the turn of a dime.

It certainly then wouldn’t be surprising to see more updates on the striker this week, whether that comes as news he could be leaving or whether that comes as news that he is committing to Rovers. Either way, it’s a transfer saga that won’t just pan out over this week but over the next few too and potentially over the next few months. He’s certainly the biggest transfer talking point in the Championship right now.