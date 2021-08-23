2 Blackburn Rovers transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

Considering Blackburn Rovers lost the talismanic Adam Armstrong a few weeks ago, the club’s start to the 2021-22 Championship season has been a positive one.

Rovers have picked up seven points out of a possible 12 to kick off the campaign, with their only loss coming on Saturday at home to a strong West Bromwich Albion side.

Mowbray has been quiet in the transfer market so far, but Armstrong’s £15 million move to Southampton though means that there is money able to be spent.

The transfer dilemmas may not be strictly contained to incomings though – what’s to say that a big bid can’t come in for another Blackburn man? Let’s look at two of the dilemmas that could occur before the window shuts on August 31.

Potential Brereton Diaz bids

The most unexpected footballing story of the summer was not England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, but the fact that Brereton-mania ran wild across the globe – but mainly in Chile.

Due to his mother being born in the country, Blackburn’s 22-year-old forward was called up to their squad for the Copa America after a seven-goal Championship haul last season – and he more than took his opportunity.

Brereton netted against Bolivia and managed an assist against Uruguay, proving that he was capable of handling himself on the international stage.

Now known as Brereton Diaz, his summer of football may have given him more confidence than ever as he’s kicked off the new Championship season with three goals in four games, and due to his new-found notoriety coupled with his strong start to the campaign bids must surely be on the way for a player who has less than a year left on his contract.

Who to select as Armstrong’s replacement

With Adam Armstrong’s departure from Blackburn Rovers comes the need for a replacement – and Tony Mowbray certainly will have a few names in mind.

The Lancashire Telegraph believe that the Rovers boss has drawn up a shortlist of six, but the player in question may not be Michael Obafemi as it looks ‘increasingly unlikely‘ that he will be heading north from Southampton.

It would be naive to suggest that Armstrong’s replacement is already at the club in the form of Brereton Diaz – Mowbray prefers to use him on the left wing – so a new face definitely needs to be sourced and considering Rovers wanted to do a permanent deal for Obafemi then there is money to be spent, it’s just a case of who it’s spent on that needs to be determined.