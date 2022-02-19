2 Blackburn Rovers team dilemmas facing Tony Mowbray ahead of Millwall clash

Blackburn Rovers face another big game in their push for promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they host Millwall at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side have hit something of a hurdle in their campaign recently, failing to win or score in any of their last four outings.

Even so, they remain third in the table, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places, and will have played three games more than second-placed Bournemouth after today, meaning victory here is vital.

As a result, the pressure is on Mowbray to get his big selection decisions right for this afternoon’s game.

Which English club do these 24 ex-Blackburn players now play for?

1 of 24 Adam Armstrong? Southampton Crystal Palace Norwich Watford

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two of the dilemmas facing the Rovers boss ahead of that clash with Millwall, right here.

How to cope with the loss of Ben Brereton-Diaz?

Given Blackburn’s recent struggles in front of goal, this week’s news on 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz is not what anyone associated with the club would have wanted to hear.

The Chile international is set to miss Saturday’s clash, and potentially more after it, with an ankle injury he sustained in Monday night’s goalless draw away at West Brom.

With no other player in this Blackburn side scoring more than six goals this season, Mowbray is going to have to think carefully about who replaces his talisman to ensure his side maintain their attacking threat, and that could even come with a change in formation to potentially open up new avenues.

Does Harry Pickering return?

Having shone during the first half of this season following his summer move from Crewe, Pickering has not featured for Blackburn since early January due to injury.

But after filling the role of an unused substitute at West Brom earlier in the week, the left-back could now be in contention to return to the starting lineup this afternoon.

However, after so long out of action, Mowbray will have to decide whether this is the right game to brig the 23-year-old back into the side for, and what impact that might have on how he uses someone such as Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, who has bee filling the left-wing-back role recetly, and whose crossing is a big asset for Rovers.