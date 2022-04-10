2 Blackburn Rovers summer transfer decisions facing Tony Mowbray when the window opens

The summer transfer window certainly looks as though it will be a busy one for Blackburn Rovers.

With five players out of contract, and five more set to see loan deals at Ewood Park expire in the summer, there are plenty of player Rovers will need to replace once the market opens.

There is of course, also the issue of which league Blackburn will be preparing to play in next season, with the club still in battle for a Championship play-off place, which could open the door for promotion to the Premier League.

As a result, there is clearly plenty to consider for Rovers boss Tony Mowbray – who himself is out of contract this summer – in the lead-up to the return of the transfer window.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two transfer decisions Blackburn and Mowbray may have to make, once the market is open again.

How much for Ben Brereton-Diaz?

One Blackburn player who is almost certain to attract plenty of interest in the summer transfer window, is Ben Brereton-Diaz.

Having scored 20 goals for Rovers this season, while also bursting onto the international stage with Chile, it looks as though the 22-year-old will be in high demand come the end of this season. For Blackburn, they will of course want to get a big fee for their talismanic top scorer if he is to leave.

But with his contract at Ewood Park expiring at the end of next season, they will also have to be careful not to price clubs out of a move and risk losing him for free in 2023, missing out on what could be a significant return on their investment in him, meaning the club have a lot to think about with regards to his valuation.

Do they make a permanent move for Deyo Zeefuik?

One other position it seems Blackburn will have to address in the summer is right-back, with Ryan Nyambe out of contract at Ewood Park, and seemingly unlikely to sign a new deal.

Rovers do have a possible option to bring in to fill that role already on their books, having signed Deyo Zeefuik on loan from Hertha Berlin in the January transfer window, with a fee agreed to potentially make that move permanent in the summer.

That is a decision that given Nyambe’s situation, they will likely have to make, but with Zeefuik having made just six appearances for Rovers amid a string of injury issues, that is not one that will be easy for them to decide on, unless something changes in the final weeks of the campaign.