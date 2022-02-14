2 Blackburn Rovers selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of West Brom clash

Blackburn Rovers will be determined to deliver a response to their recent defeats to Swansea City and Nottingham Forest in the Championship when they head to The Hawthorns this evening to face West Bromwich Albion.

As a result of their recent slump in form, Rovers have lost ground in the battle for automatic promotion as AFC Bournemouth have won each of their last three league games.

Currently five points behind the Cherries in the second-tier standings, Blackburn know that they cannot afford to slip up in today’s fixture if they are to remain in contention for automatic promotion.

Set to face a West Brom side who lost four of their five league games, Rovers may fancy their chances of securing a positive result in this fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Blackburn selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of tonight’s fixture…

Who will replace Darragh Lenihan in central-defence?

Darragh Lenihan will not be available for this particular fixture due to the fact that he was sent off during the club’s recent defeat to Forest.

When you consider that Lenihan has featured in 29 of the club’s 31 league games this season, he will be a big miss tonight and thus it is imperative that his replacement delivers an assured display against the Baggies.

If Mowbray is looking to deploy a back-three in this fixture, Scott Wharton and Jan Paul van Hecke could be accompanied in the heart of defence by Daniel Ayala.

Alternatively, Ryan Nyambe may be in line to make his 26th appearance of the campaign if the Blackburn boss decides to stick with the 4-4-1-1 formation that he deployed against Forest as the 24-year-old will slot in at right-back.

Could Sam Gallagher make a return to the club’s starting eleven

Sam Gallagher was introduced as a substitute during Blackburn’s meeting with the Reds after missing their clash with Swansea City.

Although the forward was unable to help his side secure a positive result against Steve Cooper’s side, he will be hoping to use his wealth of experience at Championship level to his advantage this evening.

Having played 192 games in the second-tier during his career, Gallagher knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he makes a positive impact at The Hawthorns.

By bringing the forward back into the club’s starting eleven, Mowbray could potentially benefit from making this particular decision as Gallagher will fancy his chances of adding to the nine direct goal contributions that he has already provided this season in tonight’s fixture.