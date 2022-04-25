2 Blackburn Rovers selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of crucial Preston clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to close the gap between them and the play-off places in the Championship tonight when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

Rovers are currently six points adrift of Sheffield United – who occupy sixth place in the league standings – and thus will move to within striking distance of Paul Heckingbottom’s side if they defeat the Lilywhites.

Although Blackburn did manage to win the reverse fixture between these two sides earlier this season, their confidence has taken a hit in recent weeks due to a poor run of form in the second tier.

Considering that his side have failed to win any of their last five league games, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Rovers manager Tony Mowbray opts to make some alterations to his team for this evening’s crucial clash with Preston.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Blackburn selection dilemmas that Mowbray is facing ahead of this fixture…

Will Joe Rothwell return to the club’s starting eleven for this fixture?

Mowbray decided to utilise Bradley Johnson in central-midfield alongside Lewis Travis during the club’s recent defeat to Stoke City.

Whereas Travers managed to record a respectable WhoScored match rating of 7.50 in this fixture, Johnson failed to make a positive impact as he registered an underwhelming rating of 6.06 at Ewood Park.

If Mowbray is looking to freshen up his options in this particular position, he may find it beneficial to turn to Joe Rothwell for inspiration.

Rothwell has provided 12 direct goal contributions in the Championship this season and will be determined to deliver the goods for his side after being introduced as a substitute against the Potters.

By stepping up to the mark for Blackburn tonight, the 27-year-old could retain his place in the side for the club’s upcoming clashes with AFC Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

Could Bradley Dack be handed the opportunity to impress?

After missing a considerable chunk of action due to a serious knee injury, Bradley Dack has recently been eased back into action by Mowbray.

During the six games that he has participated in at this level during the current campaign, the attacking midfielder has illustrated some signs of promise as he has provided two direct goal contributions in the second-tier.

Forced to watch on from the bench during his side’s meeting with Stoke, Dack could be deployed as a substitute tonight if Mowbray doesn’t believe that he is fit enough to play a full game for his side.

By using his abundance of creativity to his advantage, he could make a difference for Blackburn who will be determined to seal all three points on their travels.