2 Blackburn Rovers selection dilemmas Tony Mowbray is facing ahead of Barnsley clash tonight

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to build upon their stunning run of form in the Championship by securing a positive result in their showdown with Barnsley this evening.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won five games in a row in the second-tier and thus will be brimming with confidence heading into tonight’s fixture.

Currently third in the Championship standings, Blackburn will move level on points with Fulham if they beat Barnsley at Ewood Park.

Having recently witnessed his team secure a 4-0 victory over Birmingham City, it will be interesting to see whether Mowbray decides to make any changes to his starting eleven today,

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Blackburn selection dilemmas that Mowbray is facing ahead of the club’s meeting with Barnsley…

Should Sam Gallagher be handed a start in this fixture?

Sam Gallagher recently made his return to action after missing six games due to a calf injury.

After making a cameo appearance against AFC Bournemouth, the forward was utilised as a substitute again by Mowbray during the club’s meeting with Birmingham.

Reda Khadra could potentially be moved back into an attacking midfield role in order for Gallagher to start up-front alongside Ben Brereton Diaz.

Having already provided eight direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, Gallagher will be confident in his ability to add to this particular tally against a Barnsley side who have only managed to prevent their opponents from scoring on four occasions at this level.

Will Dan Butterworth be given another chance to impress?

Another player who will be hoping to make a difference for Blackburn this evening is Dan Butterworth.

The forward was introduced as a substitute against Birmingham and has made 10 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Although it is extremely unlikely that Butterworth will be handed a start tonight due to the presence of Brereton Diaz, Gallagher and Khadra, he may be handed the chance to showcase his talent in the closing stages of this fixture.

By producing a positive performance at Ewood Park, the 22-year-old will improve his chances of featuring on a regular basis for Blackburn in the coming months.