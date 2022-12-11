2 Blackburn Rovers players whose contract situation should be a priority

Blackburn Rovers will be determined to launch a sustained push for a top-six finish over the course of the coming months by delivering the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship.

Having shown some real signs of promise at this level since handing over the reins to Jon Dahl Tomasson, it will be interesting to see whether Rovers try to bolster their chances of achieving success by engaging in some transfer activity next month.

Whereas securing the services of some fresh faces in January is important, it could be argued that Blackburn should first aim to resolve the futures of existing members of their squad.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two Rovers players whose contract situation should be a priority for the club…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Blackburn triggered an option in Ben Brereton Diaz’s contract earlier this year to retain his services for another season.

With the Chile international’s deal set to expire in June 2023, Rovers will be hoping to convince him to agree to fresh terms.

This could prove to be a difficult task for Blackburn as Brereton Diaz may feel as if he is now ready to make a step up in level.

When you consider that the forward has already reached double figures in terms of goal contributions in the Championship this season, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if a team opt to test Blackburn’s resolve by submitting an offer for him in January.

By getting Brereton Diaz to sign a new contract in the coming weeks, Rovers will deter any potential interest from elsewhere.

Daniel Ayala

Blackburn should also be aiming to resolve Daniel Ayala’s long-term future at the club.

The defender’s contract is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign and thus he will become a free-agent if fresh terms cannot be agreed.

Given that the defender admitted earlier this season that he is happy with his current situation at Blackburn, he may be willing to sign a new deal if the club tables an offer.

As well as being blessed with a wealth of experience at Championship level, Ayala has also featured in the Premier League for Middlesbrough, Norwich City and Liverpool.

Keeping this in mind, the Spaniard could prove to be an asset for Blackburn regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.