2 Blackburn Rovers players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers are set for another season in the Championship next season, with the club 16 points off the play-offs and 11 points off relegation it looks like a campaign of mid-table mediocrity.

It it something that Rovers fans have become accustomed to since returning to the league in 2018, with finishes of 15th and 11th under Tony Mowbray there does not seem to be much progression despite the manager being backed with big-money signings like Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher in recent seasons.

With quite a few expiring contracts and loanees going back to parent clubs, it could be a summer of rebuilding for Rovers – let’s look at two players who may be looking at an Ewood Park escape at the end of the season.

Adam Armstrong

No Rovers fan could begrudge Armstrong for seeking a Premier League move at the end of the season due to his goal record, and that’s exactly what may happen.

The 24-year-old will have one year remaining on his contract going into the summer, and that puts Blackburn in a bit of a weak position when it comes to trying to keep him.

Whilst Armstrong’s 19 goals in 31 Championship games (transfermarkt) have been influential at times, Rovers have played just as well without him recently as he suffers from hamstring troubles, with the club picking up a win against Millwall and draws against Swansea and Norwich.

It would be a surprise if Armstrong wasn’t looking for a move to the top flight this summer – and it would be a shock if Rovers don’t accept an eight-figure bid, with their price set at £16 million, per TEAMtalk.

Harry Chapman

Chapman’s Rovers career has been really stop-start since arriving from Middlesbrough on a permanent deal in January 2019, with a mix of injuries and Tony Mowbray not wanting to select him meaning he’s been restricted to 12 league games in two years.

The emergence of Tyrhys Dolan and the loan signing of Harvey Elliott pushed Chapman down the pecking order even further, and he was sent out on loan to Shrewsbury Town in the January transfer window.

That move has opened up potentially a new window for Chapman in the summer – he’s scored six times in 13 League One games and he will almost certainly be departing come June when his contract expires.

Rovers may offer him another 12 months but Chapman will probably have a deluge of offers from League One, perhaps Scotland and maybe even some other Championship clubs due to his form this season at Salop.