2 Blackburn Rovers players who may never put on a Rovers shirt again and why

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to have a productive summer as they aim to get themselves in the play-off hunt next season.

The campaign fizzled out badly for Rovers as they got onto the periphery of the play-off places before falling away and they’ll need to look at that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Certainly, they had some injuries to contend with over the course of the campaign and they also played some decent football with them scoring a lot of goals so they have tools to work with, it’s just all about finding that consistency.

They’ll add where they can this summer, then, but some players may have already played their last game for Rovers.

Here, we look at two players to fit that potential bracket…

Adam Armstrong

Adam Armstrong’s future really is up in the air at the moment with him being linked away for much of this season.

Fulham and West Ham are both keen on the player according to the Lancashire Telegraph and you could see other sides looking for him as well this summer after he had a good season in the Championship for Rovers.

Blackburn will obviously want to keep him but if they feel as though they can get a big enough fee for him they may opt to cash-in and try and reinvest.

Harry Chapman

Chapman needs to decide what he wants to do this summer.

He can either stay at Blackburn and try and fight for a spot in the side or move on, having had a decent loan spell at Shrewsbury Town of late.

Clearly, he’s a player that has talent but he needs to make the right call for his career at this stage, with the Lancashire Telegraph reporting that no decision has yet been made over the player.

He’s someone with ability but he needs to be in the right place to show it.

