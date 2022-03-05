2 Blackburn Rovers players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

The summer transfer window looks set to be a fascinating one for Blackburn Rovers.

With Tony Mowbray’s side still well in contention for a Championship play-off race, it remains to be seen whether Rovers will need to recruit for the Premier League or Championship for next season.

Even so, it seems there are likely to be some players, who are thinking about a future away from Ewood Park from this summer, potentially regardless of what division Rovers find themselves in.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn players who may be aiming to make a move elsewhere once the transfer window opens in the summer.

Ryan Nyambe

Having come through the youth ranks at Blackburn, it seems Ryan Nyambe is now into the final few months of his association with the club.

The right-back’s contract at Ewood Park is set to expire at the end of this season, and Mowbray has already admitted that it appears unlikely that the 24-year-old will resume negotiations to sign a new deal to extend his stay in Lancashire.

It seems therefore, that Nyambe’s may now be starting to turn his attention to finding a new club, with the 24-year-old potentially hoping to make the step up to the Premier League, after proving this season he can play a big role for a club pushing for promotion from the Championship.

Jacob Davenport

While the early stages of his Blackburn career were blighted by injury, Davenport has also struggled for opportunities at Ewood Park now that he has reached full fitness.

The midfielder has largely found himself consigned to the bench throughout his time with the club, making just eight league starts for the club since joining in the summer of 2018.

At 23-years-old, Davenport needs to start playing regularly for the sake of his career, and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, it is hard to see him earning a new deal with the club, meaning you imagine thoughts of potential new destinations will have emerged for the midfielder.