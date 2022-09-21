2 Blackburn Rovers players who may already be eyeing a January exit

Blackburn Rovers appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson following Tony Mowbray’s departure from Ewood Park at the end of last season.

Tomasson was hard at work throughout the summer transfer window trying to create a side that he believes can compete at the top end of the Championship this season.

When you look at the table, Rovers have had a fairly solid start to the season as they currently sit seventh in the league.

However, they lack a lot of consistency having won five and lost five of their opening ten games this season.

If they are going to keep on the momentum and stay at the top of the table, Tomasson’s side will need to come out stronger after the international break.

However, here we take a look at two players who could already be looking at a move away in January.

Ben Brereton-Diaz

Keeping hold of Ben Brereton-Diaz this summer may be the best business Tomasson pulled off during the window, especially with the amount of interest from elsewhere including Leeds United making an enquiry on deadline day.

However, when you have a player with Brereton-Diaz’s quality, transfer windows are always going to be tricky to navigate and this January could prove to be the same.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Leeds United remain interested in the Championship attacker and given they are yet to strengthen in the forward position and remain without the injured Patrick Bamford, they could come back again.

Given the forward is also out of contract at Ewood Park next summer, if a bid within the asking price did come along, the club would have to consider letting their man go.

On the same note, the Premier League side could consider it a move not worth doing if he was going to be a free agent months later, but if they are struggling at that stage in the season due to a lack of options going forward then it could be an investment that could buy their Premier League survival.

Brereton-Diaz has proved to still be an asset with four goals and an assist so far this season but it will be up to the club to choose how much they require his services for the rest of the term if an offer does come in.

Joe Rankin-Costello

Having missed a lot of action last season due to injury and fitness issues, the right-back had seen himself fall down the pecking order and this season hasn’t gone well for him.

Tomasson admitted that the player was supposed to be going on loan this season but that move fell through leaving him at Ewood Park going forward.

The 23-year-old has made just one appearance which came against Stoke City as he started the game. However, Tomasson chose to substitute the player off at half-time although Stoke’s 27th minute goal proved to be the difference.

Since that game, Rankin-Costello hasn’t even been involved in the squad once and given a move away was already on the cards, it could be best for all parties if he could get even a loan move away for game time in January.