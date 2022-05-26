2 Blackburn Rovers players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

Blackburn Rovers came within six points of the Championship play-off places this season.

The progress under Tony Mowbray this campaign was obvious, and a blistering first half of the season left many wondering if promotion was an achievable goal.

But a poor second half left Rovers outside the top six looking in.

Injuries to key players compounded issues off the pitch which led to a deflating end to the year.

However, with the summer transfer window coming into view there is now a chance for the team to improve ahead of a new campaign.

But there are also players who could depart this transfer window.

Here are two Blackburn players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead…

Ben Brereton Diaz

Several clubs have been linked with the Chile international, including the likes of West Ham, Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion.

The striker performed extremely well for Rovers this season, bagging 22 goals in the league as Blackburn finished 8th in the table.

His future at Ewood Park remains uncertain as a decision will need to be made on any possible transfer offers.

Brereton Diaz’s time with the club could be coming to an end if an adequate bid is made in the coming weeks.

Darragh Lenihan

The Irish defender was a key player for Blackburn this season, appearing 41 times in the league.

But the 28-year old is out of contract this summer and a decision has yet to be made on his future.

The likes of Middlesbrough have previously been linked with a move for the centre-back.

But a recent report has suggested that money isn’t an obstacle for Blackburn in their discussions with Lenihan.

A resolution to their negotiations will be needed quickly, with his contract set to expire in June, which gives all parties an uncertain few weeks ahead.