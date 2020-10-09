2 Blackburn Rovers players who could still leave by next Friday’s 5pm deadline

It has been a quiet summer for Blackburn Rovers in terms of player sales.

While the club saw eight senior players leave at the end of last season following the expiration of either their contract or loan deal, there have so far been no first-team players to also take that route out of the Ewood Park exit door since then.

There is however, still a week for all that to change before the domestic transfer window closes, and with Rovers potentially still needing to make space and raise funds for new additions in their squad, it might not be too much of a surprise to see some players leave the club in the next seven days.

Here, we take a look at two Blackburn players who could secure their departures from East Lancashire before the window closes on 5pm next Friday.

Charlie Mulgrew

Having made just a single appearance for Blackburn – in a defeat at Barnsley at the back end of last season – since returning from a loan spell at Wigan in January, it seems pretty clear that Mulgrew’s future is rather bleak.

Indeed, with the Scot yet to feature in a matchday squad for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, having made his feelings pretty clear in an ill-advised Twitter rant on the morning of the first competitive game of the season, it seems a parting of the ways would be best for all concerned.

Fleetwood are apparently interested in a move for the centre back, but the suggestion is that the salary cap introduced in League One this summer is causing problems with regards to that potential move.

Even so, Mulgrew is unlikely to want to spend the last years of his Rovers contract on the sidelines at Ewood Park, while the club will surely want his wages off the budget, meaning it would be a surprise if no sort of agreement was reached to facilitate the 34-year-old’s departure.

Andy Fisher

With Rovers bringing in two new goalkeepers this summer in the form of Thomas Kaminski and Antonis Stergiakis, it seems as though Andy Fisher could be set for a loan move away from Ewood Park for the coming campaign.

While the 22-year-old spent time out on loan with Northampton and MK Dons last season, neither yielded much in terms of first-team opportunities for Fisher.

That is something that was exposed earlier this season when Fisher stepped in while Kaminski went through his compulsory quarantine period following his move from Belgium, with the young shot-stopper making some notable errors that suggested he could do with some more senior experience.

The arrival of Stergiakis earlier this week to provide cover for Kaminski now opens up the possibility of Fisher getting another loan move this season in search of more playing time, and given the benefits it could provide for both the player and club, you would expect Rovers to be working on securing a temporary move away for the young shot stopper over the course of the next few days.