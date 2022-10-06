2 Blackburn Rovers players who could really do with a loan move away in January

It has certainly been a mixed start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

With six wins and six defeats from their 12 league games so far, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently sit seventh in the second-tier standings.

Given that record, there have been plenty of highs and lows for those at Rovers, although there are some players who will have felt little more than a great deal of frustration at how things have gone for them.

Indeed, looking at the current squad, there are certainly some individuals who may currently feel like a temporary move elsewhere could be the best thing for them, once the transfer window reopens.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two Blackburn players who could potentially benefit from a loan move away from Ewood Park in January, right here.

Joe Rankin-Costello

Having once been viewed as one of the big new hopes from the academy at Blackburn, a dip in form and fitness over the past couple of years, have seen Rankin-Costello drop down the pecking order at Ewood.

Having moulded specifically into a right-back, the 23-year-old’s only Championship appearance this season came in the 1-0 defeat at Stoke, when he was hauled off at half time after enduring a difficult 45 minutes.

After a loan move on the final day of the summer transfer window subsequently failed to materialise, Tomasson admitted it would be hard for Rankin-Costello to force his way back into the first-team, meaning a temporary move elsewhere in search of senior experience, must surely be on the cards come January.

Can you get 100% on this quiz of some of Blackburn's best ever goalscorers?

1 of 25 In what year did Alan Shearer join Blackburn? 1992 1993 1994 1995

Dilan Markanday

It has been a frustrating time for Markanday since joining Blackburn from Tottenham in January, with an injury on debut meaning he did not feature again until the final day of last season.

The current campaign has seen the winger restricted to two EFL Cup appearances, where, despite scoring in both games and looking more than a level above the League Two opposition he was facing, the 21-year-old has inexplicably yet to earn himself a Championship appearance.

Indeed, he has even only made the bench in the league on three occasions, meaning that given first-team football appeared a key factor behind his move from Spurs to Ewood Park, a January loan move has to be under consideration if things do not improve in the next few months.